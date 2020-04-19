Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Delights Fans With ‘Air’ Drums During ‘One World’ Event: Watch

The Rolling Stones reunited for this virtual performance of ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ and fans shared a chuckle with drummer Charlie Watts!

The “One World: Together At Home” concert was truly an experience. Viewers tuned in to show their support for healthcare and frontline workers from all around the world, and it was amazing to see the world’s biggest stars come together for one incredible concert. While the special offered many memorable performances, legendary rock group The Rolling Stones got fans talking on Twitter — especially drummer Charlie Watts! The band reunited virtually to perform their 1968 hit “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” and it was so much fun to see them back together!

Upon closer look, however, fans noticed that Charlie didn’t actually have a set of drums at his house — but went along for the ride anyway! The 78-year-old was all-smiles for the viral moment, and didn’t seem to have a care in the world as he ‘air’ drummed away alongside his bandmates. Fans couldn’t get enough of Charlie’s performance, and took to Twitter with some hysterical comments. “Very much enjoying that Charlie Watts spent his entire life as the drummer for The Rolling Stones and apparently doesn’t have a set of drums in his house,” @NickBromberg hilariously tweeted.

“The highlight of my day just might be Charlie Watts grinning his way through an imaginary drum solo on ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’,” @dotrat added, while user @bohemianpatsody dubbed the moment “the greatest thing” they’ve ever seen. Others jokingly offered to raise money to get Charlie some drums at some! “Do we need to hold a fundraiser to buy drums for Charlie Watts?” @AlbertMcKeon joked. “Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts ‘playing’ his chair during this show is the most ‘work from home’ move I’ve seen yet,” @zekeindahoose added.

The Lady Gaga curated event was hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert, and featured performances by artists like Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, and Chris Martin. Other celebrities who appeared included David Beckham, Oprah and Kerry Washington.

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts “playing” his chair during this show is the most “work from home” move I’ve seen yet pic.twitter.com/WE1fd5tguT — Zeke Spector (@zekeindahoose) April 19, 2020

The historic event was announced at a World Health Organization press conference with Lady Gaga on April 6, with additional details confirmed by Global Citizen. “‘One World: Together At Home’ is a moment of unity, and a chance to come together, that will offer great entertainment to the at-home audience, while supporting the organization at the center of the pandemic response,” Hugh Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Global Citizen said in a press release. “We’re extremely excited to have Roku onboard to help share this important message with millions of streamers.”

Presenting sponsor Roku also issued a statement about the event that aimed to raise funds for WHO’s Solidarity Fund and awareness for healthcare workers. “Now more than ever, people are coming together as a global community and our goal is to make streaming TV a little easier while people shelter in place,” said Rob Holmes, Vice President, Programming and Engagement of Roku. “We’re very proud to partner with Global Citizen and bring this historic event to Roku users. What better way to show support for those on the frontlines than by staying in and streaming at home together,” he also added.