Roman Abramovich REJECTED buying Tottenham after chairman tried to convince him to take 29.9% stake

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich rejected buying shares in Tottenham before purchasing the Stamford Bridge side, it has been claimed.

Mark Taylor, the former Chelsea director, claimed on the Straight Outta Cobham podcast that the Russian businessman was in talks to buy the Blues’ rivals, Spurs, before he took control at Stamford Bridge.

Abramovich would purchase Chelsea from then-chairman Ken Bates after the Russian met him with his colleague Eugene Tenenbaum, but Taylor claimed Abramovich met with Spurs first.

It has been claimed that Roman Abramovich rejected buying Spurs before purchasing Chelsea

Abramovich met with Spurs about buying the club before he ended up buying Chelsea

‘The key point was that when Ken met Roman and Eugene Tenenbaum they made it very clear that they wanted to buy control,’ Taylor explained to The Athletic.

‘I think the story is they had seen Daniel Levy the previous day and he’d tried to sell them 29.9 per cent of Tottenham but they didn’t want a minority stake, they wanted control.’

The decision ended up working wonders for Chelsea, with Abramovich taking charge in June 2003 and immediately improving the club on and off the pitch.

‘Chelsea had been looking for investors for about 18 months and we’d had a lot of time-wasters and Roman seemed viable,’ Taylor added.

‘Nobody really knew who he was – and so on the Friday morning his lawyers brought in Forbes magazine from America and I think he was No15 on the list with X billion dollars, which seemed to be quite a good starting point.’

Taylor revealed Ken Bates was happy to sell the club as he felt he had ‘gone as far as he could’

Ken Bates, who was then the chairman of Chelsea, was happy to sell to the Russian as he felt he ‘had taken the club as far as he could’. The transition to new ownership proved to be a smooth one.

‘I think he has said on record since that he felt he had done all he could,’ Taylor added.

‘He saved the club being evicted from Stamford Bridge and by this time we had redeveloped the whole of the Bridge.

‘That was one of the big reasons Roman liked Chelsea. It was in a good condition, fairly new with good facilities and that was very important to him. I think Ken felt he had taken it as far as he could. That’s why he decided to sell.’

He wasted no time getting the deal done as Taylor joked his bank account went into a frenzy

Taylor admitted he was impressed by the ‘shy’ Abramovich and his team around him

Taylor admitted he was impressed by the ‘shy’ Abramovich who wasted no time at all in getting the deal done.

‘He was a very shy individual but he seemed perfectly pleasant and his team were impressive,’ he continued. ‘They were talking a good story that came to fruition with the players they bought that summer.

‘We completed on Tuesday night around 9:30pm and by that stage it was too late to transfer the money. Roman would send me the money the next day but my bank account went into all sorts of worry when £60million hit my client account!’

He joked: ‘I then rang Ken and said “I’m just ringing to say goodbye”, he replied “What do you mean?” and I said “I just got £60million in my bank account, I’m in a taxi going to the airport”, which he didn’t find very funny initially.’

Chelsea have won 16 major trophies since Abramovich took control back in 2003

Since the 53-year-old’s reign began at Stamford Bridge, the club have won 16 major trophies including five Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League and five FA Cups.

It was believed that the club were on the verge of bankruptcy before Abramovich came in and saved the day, however Taylor suggested Chelsea were more secure than many thought.

‘By qualifying for the Champions League you got a guaranteed amount of income and I think at the time the cash flow showed that we would have been debt-free by the following April,’ he said.

‘Other than our secure bond issue, so we weren’t on the verges of bankruptcy as everyone seems to think we were.’