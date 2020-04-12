Romelu Lukaku and Mamadou Sakho relive their infamous clash during Merseyside derby in 2015

Romelu Lukaku and Mamadou Sakho have joked about their infamous clash during the Merseyside derby in 2015.

The pair were involved in a heated exchange during the 1-1 draw at Goodison Park, as they squared up to each other, with Sakho pushing Lukaku.

Lukaku, who was playing for Everton, was pushed by then Liverpool defender Sakho, and they had to be separated from each other.

Speaking on Instagram Live, Lukaku said he’d ‘go to war’ with Sakho if he was in his team

Any hostility between them is long since gone, though, and Lukaku and Sakho are now able to laugh about the incident.

Speaking on Instagram Live, Lukaku said that he would ‘go to war’ with Sakho if he was his team-mate.

Lukaku said: ‘You are one of the players that, if I had you on my team, I would go to war with, and this is the reason why.’

Lukaku then played a clip of the aforementioned incident, which prompted Sakho to start laughing.

The Belgian striker revealed that his family were left livid by Sakho’s actions but he managed to calm them down.

Lukaku added: ‘You know after the game, I brought my whole neighbourhood. Everybody was there, even my little brother Jordan, he was waiting there.

‘I said it’s just a game, it’s over. He’s a cool guy.’

Lukaku was on the scoresheet in the game as he equalised in a 1-1 draw after Danny Ings had put Liverpool ahead.

Sakho is still playing in England with Crystal Palace, while Lukaku made the switch to Inter Milan from Manchester United last year.