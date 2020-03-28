Ronaldo agrees to 3.8 million Euro wage cut: Report

Juventus and Portugal football star Cristiano Ronaldo has accepted a 3.8 million Euro wag cut from the Italian champions as the club deals with the closure of all matches due to the coronavirus crisis in the country.

According to Tuttosport, the move came after a conversation between club captain Giorgio Chiellini and the rest of the squad. Negotiations are still on between Chiellini and the squad with club president Andre Agnelli and chief football office Fabio Paratici for further wage cuts.

Three Juventus players have tested positive for coronavirus. Star striker Paulo Dybala was the latest before which midfielder Blaise Matuidi and defender Daniel Rugani all tested positive.

Italy has been one of the epicentres of the pandemic spread. Over 85,000 cases have been reported thus far and nearly 10,000 people have died.