Ronaldo is not at Messi’s level: David Beckham



Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have won 11 of the last 12 Ballon d’Or awards between them. (Source: Reuteers)

David Beckham is the latest to join the best-footballer-in-the-world debate and said that Lionel Messi is above the rest, picking the Barcelona forward over Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, who had received his No. 7 jersey at Manchester United.

The two players have dominated European football for over a decade now and have won 11 of the last 12 Ballon d’Or awards between them. Messi clinched the Golden Ball for a record sixth time in December.

Speaking to Telam, the Manchester United legend said, “He [Messi] is alone in his class as a player, it is impossible that there is another like him. He, like Cristiano Ronaldo, who is not at his level, are both above the rest.”

Remembering the time he faced Messi in the Champions League for Paris Saint-Germain in 2013, Beckham said, “We were leading before Messi came in, and once he came in, Barcelona scored. Although I enjoyed playing at that level at my age, I do not like to lose.”

“Our team played well. In both matches, we did things we should be proud of. We didn’t lose against Barcelona, and that is something that should motivate us,” he added.

Both legs ended in a draw – 2-2 in the Parc des Princes and 1-1 at Camp Nou – with Barelona progressing on away goals only to be thrashed 7-0 on aggregate in the quarter-finals by eventual champions Bayern Munich.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd