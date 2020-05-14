Ronit Roy pens the most adorable birthday wish for his daughter; says, ‘Cannot express how much I love you’ | Bollywood Life

Like the rest of us, actor par excellence Ronit Roy is spending time with his family and making up for all the time work has compelled him to be away form them. The actor is making the most of this lockdown to play both doting father and husband, and just like his roles on TV, he’s excelling in these parts, too. Today, Ronit Roy’s daughter, Aador, turned 15, and the award-winning actor took to his official Instagram handle to leave an adorable wish for his baby. Also Read – Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi cast reunites as Smriti Irani shares THROWBACK video

Sharing a pic with his daughter that would melt the hardest of hearts, Ronit Roy wrote: "Happy Birthday my lil baby girl. You've grown so much. You're 15 today and 5'8". You say all the wise things in the world. You have made me and your Amma so proud. But for me you'll always be that lil baby who slept on my chest all night. I can't express in words how much I love you. Have a super year and a super life ahead. Blessings always (sic)." Check out his post below:

Ronit’s costars and fellow actors from the fraternity like Jackie Shroff, Karanvir Bohra, Divya Seth Shah and his Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi costar, Smriti Irani, who’s now turned politician, left comments under the post, wishing Aador a happy birthday. On the work front, Ronit Roy will next be seen in season two of his successful web series, Hostages.

