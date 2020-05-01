Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Reaches Plea Deal in Domestic Violence Case; Is He Headed to Jail?



Last fall, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was accused of threatening his baby mama, stealing his daughter from her arms and barricading himself and his child inside of a house.



In the ensuing months, the question on the minds of Jersey Shore fans everywhere has been this:



Will Ronnie be barricaded behind actual bars for a lengthy periood of time as a result of these seemingly awful actions?



Will the often-troubled reality star go to jail?



According to TMZ, the answer has now been determined.



Ortiz-Magro has reportedly agreed to a plea deal that means he will not spend any time in prison… as long as he abides by a long list of rules, guidelines and demands.



First, we’ll start with the parameters of the arrangement, which started with Ronnie pleading no contest to one count of domestic battery and one count of resisting arrest.



As a result, the veteran personality has been placed on 36 months probation and must do 30 days of community labor in Nevada (where he lives) and also donate $20,000 in one lump sum to the Jewish Family Services of L.A., a battered women’s shelter.



That’s not all, though.



Ronnie also must complete a 52-week domestic violence program at a court-approved agency in Nevada — and has been ordered to only have peaceful contact with Jen Harley, while obeying the three-year protective order issued in the case.



Indeed, Ronnie hasn’t seen his daughter, Ariana, in many months due to this judge-mandated document.



It’s unclear at the moment just which aspects of the protective order will remain in place after Ronnie signed his name to the plea deal.



We’d have to imagine he’ll be permitted to spend time with Ariana going forward, but perhaps only in the company of a court-appointed adult.



As mentioned above, Ronnie allegedly held a knife to Harley’s throat last October, prior to taking their toddler from her and then locking himself inside an Airbnb they were renting in Los Angeles.



Jen told police that Ronnie, who had to be tased and subdued by the police, was high on drugs at the time of this incident.



Ronnie denied the allegations, yet he was still facing seven misdemeanor charges: domestic violence, child endangerment, brandishing a weapon, criminal threats, false imprisonmentand and two counts of resisting arrest.



However, this is now all behind him … as long as he keeps his nose clean and follows all the orders in the plea deal.



Has he actually learned any lessons from the ordeal?



Maybe? Possibly?



Earlier this week, he shared a quote on his Instagram Stories that reads:



“Self-love includes holding yourself accountable for your mistakes.”



This could have been an admission on Ronnie’s part that he must do better and evolve as a person — or it could have been shade thrown at Harley once again, accusing his ex of being the one who never acknowledges her errors.



Knowing these two as we sadly do, which do you think is most likely?