Rooftop dancer turns NYC skyscraper into personal dancefloor with mesmerizing views

With its dreamlike mirror and glass design, SUMMIT One Vanderbilt , an observation deck 324 meters above Grand Central Station, offers a surreal experience of the famous NYC skyline that almost makes you feel like you’re levitating.

With the city as our muse, we worked with dancer Bryce Cox to transport you to the mirror box in the clouds and help you experience New York in all its coral-shaded grandeur. This video was shot entirely on iPhones.