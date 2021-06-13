Roomba who? This smart robot vacuum and mop is $275 off ahead of Prime Day.

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

SAVE $275: One of Amazon’s June 11 Deals of the Day brings the Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI down to just $524.99 — that’s 34% off its usual retail price of $799.99.

Consider this: What if your robot vacuum was also a mop, a smart home device, and a roving security camera that lets you keep an eye on your pets from afar?

This isn’t some thought experiment, FYI, because a robot vacuum that ticks all of those boxes actually already exists — and no, it *doesn’t* come from iRobot’s perennially popular Roomba lineup. (Surprise, surprise.)

We’re talking about the Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI, a super fancy robot vacuum and mop hybrid from spring 2020 that Amazon just put on sale as a June 11 Deal of the Day: Normally $799.99, it’s sitting at only $524.99 through midnight PT tonight. (At 34% off, or a $275 savings, that’s easily its biggest discount yet.)

SEE ALSO: Best robot vacuums for every budget

Ecovacs has billed the Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI as “the market’s most advanced AI-driven floor cleaning robot,” which feels pretty accurate: It can quickly identify, recognize, and intelligently decide how to scoot around objects in its path, and its True Mapping navigation technology uses freaking lasers to help it chart the layout of your home for efficient cleaning. Plus, its schedule, routine, and power level are all highly customizable via the Ecovacs smartphone app — you can divide or merge areas, label rooms, set no-go zones, and even adjust its water flow for different areas. (That app is also what you’ll use to access the on-demand live HD video stream from its camera module, by the way.)

Capable of vacuuming, sweeping, and mopping at the same time, the Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI comes ready for action with up to three hours of runtime and the ability to clean up to 3,200 square feet of space in standard suction mode. (Meanwhile, its large water tank can get you up to 2,000 square feet of mopping in one go.) Truly, is it any wonder why our pals over at PCMag gave this thing one of their coveted Editor’s Choice Awards?

We can’t promise you that the Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI will be this cheap again anytime soon — not even on Prime Day, maybe — so hit that blue button below to grab it on sale while you still can.

Explore related content: