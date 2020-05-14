Rory McIlroy commits to playing first three events on the PGA Tour following June 11 resumption

Rory McIlroy has committed to playing the first three events on the PGA Tour following its June 11 resumption.

The world No 1 says he intends to compete at the Charles Schwab Challenge, RBC Heritage and Travelers Championship next month.

McIlroy is taking part in the TaylorMade Driving Relief tournament in Florida on Sunday – a skins competition also featuring Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff – and is keen to get back on the course after a two-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

‘I guess I can’t speak for everyone, but for me personally, I just want to get back out and play,’ McIlroy told the Golf Channel.

‘So that’s my plan, play the first three. I think it’ll be nice to get back out there and play.’

The PGA Tour announced its health and safety protocols this week ahead of the June 11 restart.

The plans outline a strict testing regime and measures that will be in place surrounding each tournament, as well as ‘strong recommendations’ for travel and accommodation.

‘Obviously we’re going to have to take as many precautions as possible to be able to put Tour events on again, but I think the PGA Tour has got a very robust plan in place,’ McIlroy added.

‘If they can execute it the right way, I see no reason why we can’t start June 11. And if we do, I’ll be ready to go in Fort Worth.’