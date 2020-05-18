Rory McIlroy Won, but Golf Shined in Its Live Return

Or as Bill Murray, who NBC interviewed during the broadcast, said: “They look almost human.”

In the buildup to the match, it was often suggested that a televised round of golf, an activity that is easy to engage in while adhering to social-distancing guidelines, would be a welcome distraction for action-starved sports fans. But across roughly four hours on Sunday — when the McIlroy-Johnson team defeated Fowler and PGA Tour newcomer Matthew Wolff, and more than $5 million was raised for coronavirus relief — the competition didn’t appeal as much as the camaraderie and sense of community on display.