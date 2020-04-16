Rosario Dawson & Cory Booker Aren’t Quarantining Together During Pandemic

Rosario Dawson just revealed that she and boyfriend, politician Cory Booker, aren’t quarantining together amid the coronavirus stay at home orders.

The 40-year-old filmmaker revealed that they’re actually on opposite sides of the country!

“We are so many thousands of miles apart. It’s so challenging,” Rosario shared with ET. “That was sort of the dedication during this quarantine to take care of [my dad], while [Cory] was still in D.C. working on the stimulus package.”

Rosario explained that at the moment, she’s quarantining with her parents, and her dad is considered a high risk person after receiving chemotherapy treatments for his pancreatic cancer battle.

“I’m here taking care of my parents. My dad is 6’1″ and still in the 120s weight-wise,” she shared. “It’s been a long journey for going on a year and a half now.”

Rosario continued that her new normal consists of taking care of her dad.

“It’s just about being here and trying to feed him six meals a day and get him to gain some weight. So, I’ve just been on that, sort of, nursing duty,” she shared. “So that was sort of the dedication during this quarantine, to take care of him.”

