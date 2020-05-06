Rose Byrne Had A Quote Taken Out Of Context, Again, And People Are Wondering Why They Keep Doing This To Her

Which, again, was not exactly what she said (and tone is key here). In the same interview where she talked about Phyllis, Rose was asked about playing a Kellyanne-esque character in a new political comedy, and she gave a very sarcastic answer (when talking about what she was doing to prep for the film):

“Watching endless videos of Kellyanne Conway [laughs] trying to capture that sort of alternative-fact spirit that she has.”

Tell me about Kellyanne Conway. And tell me about playing a Kellyanne Conway type.

“[Laughs] She’s truly incredible. You do have to take your hat off to how she can answer any question without not answering anything at all. It’s quite extraordinary. So we tried to capture that spirit a little bit. [Laughs]”