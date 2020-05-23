Rose Byrne reveals she feels grateful despite living in New York in COVID-19 pandemic

Rose Byrne lives in Brooklyn, New York with partner Bobby Cannavale and their two children, Rocco, four, and Rafa, two.

But the 40-year-old has revealed that she feels grateful for the life she leads despite being at the ‘epicentre’ of the outbreak.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph on Saturday, the actress said: ‘Yeah, there are challenges but then you read the news for five minutes and think, ‘I can’t believe what people are going through.

‘Oh my goodness, some of the stories, it’s heartbreaking. It makes you realise, I’ve really got nothing to complain about.’

She added that she is passing the time with, ‘a lot of Sesame Street and Bluey. We’ve also been cooking a lot, and we’ve been doing some homeschooling.

‘You go through stages of cabin fever, but we’re lucky to have a place that we can stay in,’ she said.

Last week, Rose said that it was ‘strange’ being located in Brooklyn during the pandemic.

‘It’s obviously strange being in New York, which is the epicentre. But we’re good. We’ve been safe and well, knock on wood,’ she told the Sydney Morning Herald.

She added: ‘Every night you get on your balcony and everybody bangs their pots and pans for a few minutes, it’s very emotional.’

Work: Rose and her actor partner Bobby recently starred in a retelling of the Greek tragedy Medea at the Harvey Theater of the Brooklyn Academy of Music, but they finished their run before the pandemic hit

New Yorkers created the kitchenware drum-line to show their appreciation for healthcare workers.

Rose and her actor partner Bobby recently starred in a retelling of the Greek tragedy Medea at the Harvey Theater of the Brooklyn Academy of Music, but they finished their run before the pandemic hit.

The family recently enjoyed a celebration while in quarantine, as Bobby turned 50 earlier this month.