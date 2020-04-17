Rosie Huntington-Whiteley reveals she and Jason Statham would ‘love’ more children

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is letting her fans get to know her a little better.

The English supermodel and actress decided to take part in a Q&A with fans on Thursday via her Instagram Stories, which gave some illuminating insights into her private life.

Rosie, who turns 33 on Saturday, has been with her action star beau Jason Statham, 52, since 2010, and the pair share a two-year-old son Jack Oscar Statham.

Revealing: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and fiance Jason Statham in a candid snap from her Instagram posts on Thursday

Among the highlights of her sharing, Rosie revealed how she first met Jason, that they want more children and that their son has a ‘proper’ English accent despite living in the US.

‘We met at a party in London in 2009! It was instant chemistry,’ Rosie wrote over a picture of Jason trying on clothes in a fitting room.

Meanwhile, Rosie gave an update on her son Jack saying he’s doing ‘great’ amid the current pandemic: ‘We are lucky to be enjoying lots of family time together at the moment.’

Family matters: Rosie revealed how her son Jack, who is about to turn three, is coping in the current pandemic

Adding: ‘He’s turning 3 in a few months which I can’t believe. Currently we are attempting potty training!’

Asked if Jack has an American accent, Rosie replied: ‘I’m really proud to say he has a proper English accent and he does have the same booming loud voice as Jason, the pair of them are sooo noisy!

She also revealed that they have turned their garage into a ‘make-shift gym’ and is following work-outs by celebrity trainer Simone De La Rue to keep fit.

Unseen pics: Rosie shared this snap of her as a child, as she told fans she will turn 33 on Saturday

Telling-all: Rosie spoke candidly about her fiance Jason, as well as explaining her tattoos

Luxe traveler: Rosie revealed that her favourite vacation destination is New Zealand

Working mama: Rosie told fans about her son’s English accent, and how she has been keeping fit

Quarantine: Rosie revealed what she’s been reading to keep her occupied

Other tidbits from Q&A included Rosie revealing that she and Jason would ‘love’ more children, and that their 20-year age gap as a couple isn’t a problem, stating: ‘Nope! Never been an issue! Age is nothing but a number!’

Rosie revealed her white diamond engagement ring from Jason on the Golden Globes red carpet in 2016, however the pair have yet to set a date.

She previously revealed that getting married was not a priority for the couple, explaining: ‘We’ve been so focused on our work for so long and Jack came along. We definitely talk about it, we’re looking forward to that time. It’s also not a huge priority for us, we’re so happy.’