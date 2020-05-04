Rosie O’Donnell Reveals the Celebrity She Banned From Her Talk Show

Rosie O’Donnell revealed there was a list of about five celebrities who were banned from her talk show, which aired from 1996-2002.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Rosie was asked why stars got banned and she responded, “Sometimes it was just excessive drug use that was evident. Like cocaine on the side [of the nose] and they weren’t able to focus.”

“One guy, Leif Garrett, came with a fresh wound from a pipe that he used for crack,” she continued. “He sort of gnawed it out. So when I met him in the green room, he had a normal face and he came out a few minutes later and he had a huge red welt of burn from being in the green room those 20 minutes I didn’t see him. People who are that messed up shouldn’t be on TV.”

Leif Garrett is a singer and actor, and made an appearance on Rosie‘s show in 1999. In his 2019 memoir, “Idol Truth,” Leif admitted to drug use during that period of time. Leif was actually arrested two months after his appearance on Rosie‘s show for attempting to buy cocaine and heroin from undercover cops. Leif was also arrested in 2004, 2006 and 2010 on drug related charges. He is reportedly sober now.

Find out who Rosie O’Donnell just publicly slammed.