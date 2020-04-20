Rosie O’Donnell says President Trump will lose reelection in ‘a landslide’: ‘People will rise to the occasion’

Rosie O’Donnell “firmly” believes President Trump will lose the 2020 presidential election. The comedian remotely joined Marc Maron’s WTF podcast and in between talking about her decades-long career, the two got political.

“You know what we’re finding out in terms of this guy as president… is I don’t know if I can believe if people are fundamentally good,” Maron said. “Do you?”

“I do, I do believe that. I have to believe it,” she replied. “I think November we’re gonna be a landslide and take him out, that’s what I have to believe.”

O’Donnell added she believes in “the heart of the nation” and that “people will rise to the occasion and vote him out. That’s what I hope.”

The actress has been anti-Trump for decades, long before he was in the White House, and their feud is widely known. However, O’Donnell revealed she only met him twice.

“Once at his wedding, because when he was marrying Marla Maples,” O’Donnell said, explaining she and Maples shared a mutual friend and she went as his date. “[Trump] shook my hand. And then I met him once at the Survivor finale.”

O’Donnell hosted the Season 4 reunion of Survivor in 2002. She knew producer and creator Mark Burnett, who was gearing up for a new reality show: The Apprentice.

“I was the host of the Survivor finale, and [Trump] was in talking terms with Mark Burnett to see about doing the Apprentice,” O’Donnell continued.

“I blame Mark Burnett for the vast majority of the problems this nation has, coming to terms with who he is in actuality,” she stated. “I feel Mark Burnett is directly, personally responsible.”

O’Donnell shared she knows both Burnett and his wife and “was a big supporter of his work.”

“He was very kind and a great guy and I really liked him and then he did this Apprentice. And I kept saying to him, ‘What the hell are you doing? What are you putting up this guy as Mr. [Successful]?'” O’Donnell recalled. “[Trump] didn’t even have a boardroom before Mark Burnett and it was all plywood to begin with.”

O’Donnell said Burnett “created this image” of President Trump “that is nothing like who he is, that is devoid of all facts about his essence and his character.”

“[Mark] let that ride out,” for “ten years,” she continued. “And people still believe it, they think of [Trump] as that.”

Although O’Donnell frequently critiques the president, she said she hasn’t had any negative experiences with his supporters in person.

“I’ve never had a Trump supporter come over to me and say anything,” she revealed. “Sometimes online it does, but you gotta really tune that out.”

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: