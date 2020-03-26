Rowing Blazers’ Slim Aarons Capsule Collection Is the Next Best Thing to Actually Socializing Outside

If the first time you heard the name “Slim Aarons” was via the shoutout the famed photographer got on Lana Del Ray’s most recent opus, you’re missing out. On her album, the singer softly excoriates the vapid emptiness of a certain slice of L.A. life, largely made up of the type of people Aarons spent his career, and made his name, documenting in an earlier era. Aarons once slyly referred to his work as “attractive people doing attractive things in attractive places,” and though he might have been speaking self-deprecatingly when he said it, the description’s not far off.

Aarons’ scenes are iconic for their plain-faced depictions of upper-class privilege. As a photographer, he was privy to moments of intense leisure, and today his picturesque tableaux reflect an idyllic, if fantastical, portrait of American life.

Slim Aarons “Beach at St. Tropez” Tee Rowing Blazers

rowingblazers.com $64.00

Whether you’re a longtime fan or a more recent devotee, Rowing Blazers now has you covered when it comes to showing your loyalty. The post-prep brand has partnered with the photographer’s estate on a capsule collection featuring specially selected images printed on a series of simple sweatshirts and tees. The idea of “taking some of Aarons’ most iconic work and applying it to a medium or canvas more usually associated with streetwear” appealed to the brand’s team—fans, as they are, of the photographer and his singular taste—and makes for a partnership the eagle-eyed shutterbug definitely would’ve approved of.

Slim Aarons “Eye of the Beholder” Tee Rowing Blazers

rowingblazers.com $64.00

Shop the Slim Aarons capsule via the Rowing Blazers site starting today, and ease the burden of being cooped up indoors by living vicariously through the scenes of open-air extravagance he captured.