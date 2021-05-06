Roxio Easy VHS to DVD 3 Plus | VHS, Hi8, V8 Video to DVD or Digital Converter | Amazon Exclusive 2 Bonus DVDs [Windows]



Price: $69.95 - $39.99

as of May 06,2021 06:13:23 UTC





Keep your precious home movies in top condition by converting them from VHS to DVD in just three steps with Roxio Easy VHS to DVD 3 Plus. Easily capture video from VHS, Hi8, v8 or analog camcorders. Convert to DVD and digital file types via the included USB capture device. You can even convert your old audio from analog LPs and cassettes to CDs or MP3s More than a VHS to DVD converter, this software has all the tools you need to clean up, enhance, and add transitions and rolling credits to your older video. Share your converted movies on phones, tablets, and your favorite social sites.

Capture analog video directly from your camcorder or VCR and burn to DVD or convert to popular digital formats to share freely across devices

Trim video, make quick edits, enhance color, add transitions, reduce noise and stabilize old footage to breathe new life into your old videos

Complete your video experience by selecting from creative, customizable DVD menu templates, or creating personalized disc labels

Get 2 DVDs for your first projects: An Amazon exclusive extra





