Roxy Jacenko waits in line for almost TWO HOURS at a bicycle store in Bondi with her children

She’s been in lockdown with her family for weeks due to the COVID-19 crisis.

And on Tuesday, PR maven Roxy Jacenko was spotted waiting in line for almost two hours outside of the Sydney bicycle store, 99 Bikes, ahead of purchasing two scooters.

The 40-year-old was joined on the Bondi outing by her children Pixie, eight, and Hunter, five, with it coming amid reports that bike sales have jumped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Roxy cut a casual figure on the outing in black leggings, a black Alexander Wang T-shirt which retails for approximately $452, and black sneakers.

The blonde media personality teamed the look with a nylon Prada bag, which is estimated between $1,000 – $2,000.

Roxy pulled her locks into a low bun and wore dark designer shades.

They appeared to be joined by a female friend on the day, looking upbeat despite waiting in line for so long.

According to The Australian Financial Review, 99 Bikes has seen a huge increase in sales in the last four weeks due to coronavirus.

The managing director of Pedal Group, which owns the store, told the publication they’ve seen a ’50 per cent increase’ in sales in their stores.

‘There’s been about a 50 per cent increase across our stores, but in our city stores it would be more, so around inner Sydney, inner Melbourne, inner Brisbane,’ Matt Turner told the AFR.

A salesman from the store also said that they’ve been incredibly busy, with families buying bikes seeing as they have time to get out and exercise together while in lockdown.

‘We’ve also had a lot of people spending time with their family which is really good to see, buying kids bikes,’ salesman Nick Johns said.

He added: ‘They’ve got the choice if they want to get fat and be alcoholics or get fit and love their family, that’s how I see it. Sorry I’m blunt.’

It comes after Roxy Jacenko revealed earlier this month that her main company, Sweaty Betty PR, lost 85 per cent of its clients in three days due to coronavirus.

Roxy says her three other media agencies are continuing to serve different areas of the communications sector while her main company, Sweaty Betty PR, struggles.

‘Fortunately, we diversified and added other arms to my group of companies well before COVID-19 hit,’ Roxy told marketing website B&T earlier this month.

One of Roxy’s companies is 18Communications, which facilitates communication between Australian businesses and Chinese consumers through popular messaging app WeChat and social media app Weibo.

She also has an online influencer agency (The Ministry of Talent) and a social media content creation agency (Social Union).

‘Now the focus is to make sure we continue to grow these companies whilst we look at options for Sweaty Betty PR in the short term,’ she said.

As well as her media ventures, Roxy sells hair accessories and hosts sponsored content on Instagram. Her children, Pixie and Hunter, are also influencers.

It comes after Roxy revealed she was prepared to sell her Hermès Birkin collection and Aston Martin just to make ends meet.