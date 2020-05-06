Roy Hodgson given green light to manage Crystal Palace for Project Restart despite being over 70

Roy Hodgson has been cleared to lead Crystal Palace into Project Restart despite coronavirus restrictions on over 70s.

There had been doubt over whether the 72-year-old would be forced to miss the remainder of the season, should it restart, due to Government guidelines.

But Hodgson has been given the all clear to attend the start of training – which, as Sportsmail revealed on Wednesday, has been delayed by a week to May 18.

Roy Hodgson (right) has been given the all clear to lead Crystal Palace into Project Restart

The first few days of training will largely include small grouped fitness drills, with very little tactical work being completed as clubs slowly work back towards more conventional sessions.

With that in mind, there had been a degree of doubt over whether Hodgson would skip the opening days of training.

But the former England boss is understood to be eager to play a full part in the Eagles’ return to work later this month.

Palace feared a rule would be in place to limit social interaction for over 70s, which would have severely harmed Hodgson’s ability to train the team and manage them during games

Likewise, it is also looking increasingly likely that Hodgson will be permitted to attend matches once the season recommences with restrictions set to be loosened further before the proposed June 12 start.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to relax social distancing guidelines on Sunday, and is also expected to ease restrictions on over 70s.

Players and staff – including Hodgson – will undergo stringent medical examinations before training recommences and will have coronavirus tests twice a week.