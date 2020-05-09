Roy Horn: 5 Things About The Legendary Siegfried & Roy Performer Dead At 75 After Getting COVID-19

Roy Horn, famous for his long-running tiger and magic show in Las Vegas, has sadly passed away after a battle with the lethal coronavirus. Learn more about the legendary Sin City performer.

Roy Horn was the original king of tigers before Joe Exotic came along. The famous magician who included big cats in his shows “died of complications from COVID-19” in a Las Vegas hospital on May 8, his publicist sadly revealed in a press release obtained by HollywoodLife. Roy was 75 years old.

Roy’s longtime magician partner, Siegfried Fischbacher, was devastated over the news. “Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend,” Roy’s partner said in the press release. “From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried. Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days. I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy’s life.” Now, learn more about Roy, who with Siegfried quickly became one of the most famous acts Sin City has ever seen.

1. Roy wowed the world with magic and white tigers as part of the German magician duo, Siegfried & Roy. The best friends and partners performed together for 50 years, but their claim to fame was their show at Las Vegas’ Mirage hotel-casino that ran between 1990 to 2003. It became one of the Las Vegas Strip’s top acts, thanks to its inclusion of tigers and lions!

2. Roy’s show came to an end after his infamous tiger attack. In a shocking moment that was documented in a viral video, Roy was dragged off the stage by his 380-pound white tiger named Mantecore during a show in 2003.

3. Roy officially retired from the show business in 2010. The tiger attack dramatically changed the course of Roy and Siegfried’s careers. They only returned to the stage for one other appearance in 2009, before officially throwing in the towel the following year.

4. The magician’s love for animals began at a young age. Roy has been around big cats his whole life! The magician, who was born in Germany in 1944, adopted a pet cheetah from the Bremen Zoo and also had a wolfdog named Hexe.

5. Roy is survived by his brother and animals. In addition to his performing partner Siegfried, Roy has left behind his brother Werner Horn and his “animal family,” according to his publicist’s press release.