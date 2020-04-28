Roy Horn, Siegfried & Roy Illusionist, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Roy Horn, one-half of the legendary Siegfried & Roy illusionist duo, is positive for COVID-19.

The 75-year-old entertainer is now recovering, according to his publicist via People on Tuesday (April 28).

“We can confirm that Roy Horn has tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 and is currently responding well to treatment,” his publicist said in a statement.

“Most importantly, Siegfried & Roy send positive wishes to everyone impacted by the pandemic. We will have no further comment on Roy’s recovery at this time and ask everyone to respect his right to privacy.”

We wish the best for Roy in his continued recovery.

Many stars have come down with coronavirus amid the pandemic. Find out who else…