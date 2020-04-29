Royal Photographer Reveals One of Kate Middleton’s Favorite Images From Her Wedding to Prince William

A royal photographer is opening up about Kate Middleton‘s favorite picture from her wedding to Prince William.

Samir Hussein spoke to US Weekly about the image, which depicts the Duchess of Cambridge approaching Westminster Abbey with her father, Michael, and she turned to wave to the crowds around the chapel.

“It just came about really quickly,” he recalled. “I think there was some quite big crowds outside, outside the abbey. A lot of people being camping out for days and days. And I think she just wanted to acknowledge the crowds, but also with it being such an enormous event, the cameras and stuff.”

He continued that the Duchess “was just acknowledging all of those around her. It was really nice when she turned straight in my direction and waved sort of straight down the barrel of my lens, and I gave a big smile.”

“I’ve been told that that’s one of her favorites,” Samir added. “It was actually used by the Royal collection when the dress went on display at Buckingham palace for all our advertising … That picture was on the Underground, on big posters and billboards all around London. I think she had a big hand [in that].”

Kate and William have been married nine years today (April 29), and have three children together, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who just turned two!

