Royalty Rebranded: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Announce New Charitable Organization Archewell | Grit Daily News

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a new brand: Archewell. The couple confirmed the name of their charitable organization after trademark applications were uncovered. However, the charity will not launch until after the pandemic crisis is over.

“Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of ‘Arche’ — the Greek word meaning ‘source of action.’ We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name.” The couple revealed in a statement, “To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.”

Goodbye, SussexRoyal

Last week, the couple bid farewell to their former brand Sussex Royal with a final message on their @SussexRoyal Instagram account.

In a heartfelt statement to their fans, the couple said, “As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues.”

After their official separation from the royal family on March 31st, the couple is no longer allowed to use the word “royal” in any of their official activities. This prohibition is part of the couple’s agreement with the Queen.

What Comes Next

Besides the name, the Duke and Dutchess have yet to release any major details about their nonprofit organization. The potential for what the organization will do is vast. The trademark covers a wide range of potential business opportunities. That doesn’t necessarily mean much though. It is common for any brand to have a wide-ranging trademark to ensure full control over their name and image.

Archewell is not the only new adventure the couple is embarking on in post-royal life. They are now residing in Los Angeles, and Markle recently narrated a Disney documentary called Elephant.