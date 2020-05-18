RRR: Jr NTR’s first look to not release on his birthday; makers release an official statement | Bollywood Life

On Gudi Padwa, we saw the makers of SS Rajamouli’s RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) releasing the motion poster of the magnum opus. Post that, they gave a treat to Ram Charan fans by sharing the first glimpse of the Magadheera star on his birthday. And the fans of Jr NTR were expecting the similar kind of treat on his birthday, which is on May 20. While his fans were supremely excited, the lockdown has played a spoiled game as the makers released an official statement that they won’t be releasing the first look of Jr NTR as they couldn’t finish the work. On their official Twitter handle, the makers announced the news and wrote, “As the lockdown gets extended time and again, work has come to a dead stop. And though we tried our best, we couldn’t finish work on a glimpse of @tarak9999

to give you all a treat on his birthday! And so, we will not be releasing either a first look or a video on the occasion.” Also Read – RRR: SS Rajamouli’s son, SS Karthikeya, forced to leave Akasavani for Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer

As the lockdown gets extended time and again, work has come to a dead stop. And though we tried our best, we couldn’t finish work on a glimpse of @tarak9999 to give you all a treat on his birthday!

And so, we will not be releasing either a first look or a video on the occasion. — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) May 18, 2020

Also Read – #NTRBirthdayCDP: Rana Daggubati, Kajal Aggarwal and other celebs post Jr NTR’s common display picture

We don’t want to release something just for the sake of it and we promise that the wait will absolutely be worth it! Whenever it comes to you, be sure it will be the biggest festival for all of us! ??? #RRRMovie — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) May 18, 2020

Also Read – RRR: SS Rajamouli confirms the postponement of Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer

The film, which was scheduled to release in July was pushed to January 2021 and recently the filmmaker confirmed that it has been postponed again due to the global crisis of coronavirus. In a webinar conducted by Film Companion, SS Rajamouli said that they will reschedule the release of Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer once the core team meets and review the situation.

RRR also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. Talking about the latter’s character, SS Rajamouli said, the actor exudes honesty and integrity and that’s why he is apt for the part. The period drama is being made on an insane budget of Rs. 350 crore. The magnum opus has already started setting benchmarks as it broke the pre-release business of India‘s biggest blockbuster, Baahubali 2 (also directed by SS Rajamouli) by a huge margin. All the rights of the film have been bought at record prices and reports suggest that it has already earned over Rs. 400 crore from South India and overseas markets alone.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.