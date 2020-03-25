RRR poster: SS Rajamouli’s next titled Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, unites Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn. Watch video

SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus has been titled Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, its makers announced on Wednesday on the occasion of Telugu New Year Ugadi. The title was unveiled via a motion poster. The motion poster introduces the film’s lead characters Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles.

Going by the video, it looks like the film will see two of nature’s powerful opposing forces – fire and water – coming together. While Ram Charan represents fire, Jr. NTR represents water. The motion poster showcases Ram Charan and Jr. NTR running towards each other and joining hands.

While the film is titled Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in Telugu, it’s titled Raththam Ranam Rowthiram in Tamil and Rise Roar Revolt in Hindi. In RRR, NTR and Ram Charan play brothers in the modern day portion and will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju in the period portion which will be the flashback episode.

In a press meet last March, Rajamouli said that “RRR” will be a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independence era and it will be based on few years in the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

“This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded,” Rajamouli said.

Jr. NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan will be playing Alluri Sitharama Raju. The film will also star Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Samuthirakani in crucial roles. Alia will be paired with Ram Charan while Olivia Morris will be paired with NTR.

RRR will release in ten Indian languages on January 8, 2021. Presented by D. Parvathy, the film is being produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya. The producer has already made it clear that the film will be made with high standards that will elevate the stature of Telugu cinema even further after Baahubali