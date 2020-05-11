RRR: SS Rajamouli’s son, SS Karthikeya, forced to leave Akasavani for Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer | Bollywood Life

SS Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya, who turned producer last year for Aakasavani, has reportedly walked out from the project and the reason behind this is father’s big-budget venture, RRR. Aakasavani, which marks the directorial debut of Ashwin Gangaraju (writer and assistant director of Baahubali franchise and Eega), is nearing its completion and while SS Karthikeya was also playing a crucial role in the production unit of Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer, he decided to walk from his first production film. Also Read – RRR: SS Rajamouli confirms the postponement of Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer

As per the Deccan Chronicle report, a source close to the film said, “Right from the pre-production to the shooting, Karthikeya has been overseeing all the activity of Aakasavani meticulously. The shooting schedule of RRR has come to a grinding halt because of the lockdown. So, the filmmakers will have to push themselves once shooting resumes, and Karthikeya will have to allocate more time for the magnum opus. With more work on RRR on the cards, he decided to back off from the Aakasavani project.” Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Tollywood Industry is concerned as Rs 2,000 crore production value is stuck due to lockdown

While RRR was supposed to release on January 8, 2021, SS Rajamouli confirmed the postponement of the film and said that they will reschedule the release of Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer once the core team meets and review the situation. The film also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. Talking about the latter’s character, SS Rajamouli said, the actor exudes honesty and integrity and that’s why he is apt for the part. The period drama is being made on an insane budget of Rs. 350 crore. The magnum opus has already started setting benchmarks as it broke the pre-release business of India’s biggest blockbuster, Baahubali 2 (also directed by SS Rajamouli) by a huge margin. All the rights of the film have been bought at record prices and reports suggest that it has already earned over Rs. 400 crore from South India and overseas markets alone.

