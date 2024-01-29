RS Helps Energy and Utility Companies Amp Up Asset Management Efforts

RS offers an extensive selection of remote condition monitoring solutions that can help improve the safety, efficiency, longevity, productivity, and profitability of valuable assets in the oil and gas, water and wastewater, and electrical grid segments.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — RS, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global provider of product and service solutions for industrial customers, offers an extensive range of remote condition monitoring solutions ideal for amping up asset management efforts in the energy and utilities industry.

Remote condition monitoring solutions improve the safety, efficiency, and longevity of energy and utility assets.

Energy and utilities industry assets extending throughout the oil and gas, water and wastewater, and electrical grid segments are extremely valuable in terms of both monetary and social costs. But many of our assets here in the U.S. — particularly those in the water and wastewater and electrical grid segments — are currently subject to significant risk, ranging from aging infrastructure and supply chain disruptions to labor shortages, natural disasters, and geopolitical events like direct attacks. Thanks to the 2023 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the energy and utilities industry segments will receive a portion of more than $50 billion earmarked for critical improvements, many of which can be implemented with the help of robust remote condition monitoring solutions.

Remote condition monitoring technologies, such as sensors, PLCs, and IIoT technologies, are some of the most effective asset management solutions available today. These solutions allow users to remotely access real-time data about the status, behavior, and performance of connected machinery. Users can then leverage this data to proactively identify and correct potential problems before they result in unplanned downtime, add associated expenses, or compromise site safety. Some even allow users to implement corrective actions remotely, which can be especially beneficial for energy and utilities operations with hazardous environments or remote facilities. As such, these products are key to helping energy and utility companies overcome current challenges, eliminate unplanned downtime, improve profitability, better protect employees, equipment, and the environment, and reduce the time, cost, and manpower associated with conducting on-site maintenance and repairs.

What’s more, these technologies have proliferated in recent years, which has made implementing them far easier and more affordable than you might imagine. RS offers an extensive selection of remote condition monitoring solutions optimized for use in harsh environments, like oil and gas, water and wastewater, and electrical grid facilities, from many of the automation and process control industry’s most trusted suppliers.

Remote condition monitoring solutions essential for improving asset management efforts in the energy and utilities industry and readily available at RS include:

For more information about the RS portfolio of remote condition monitoring solutions for energy and utilities industry assets, as well as expert insights into and advice about the industry, please visit the new RS Expert Advice article, “Condition Monitoring for Energy and Utilities Assets,” and the links embedded here. For assistance identifying, procuring, deploying, and maintaining products that can help improve the safety, efficiency, longevity, productivity, and profitability of your energy and utilities industry assets, please contact your local RS representative at 1.866.433.5722 or reach out to our technical product support team.

About RS in the Americas

In the Americas region, RS stocks more than 250,000 industrial and electronic products from more than 700 trusted suppliers . These solutions cover categories extending from automation and control equipment to interconnect, passive, active, and electromechanical components and include more than 80,000 high-quality, competitively priced RS PRO products. For more information, please visit https://us.rs-online.com or connect with us via social media on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

About RS Group

RS Group plc provides product and service solutions that help our customers design, build, maintain, repair, and operate industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. We stock more than 750,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of product and service solutions to 1.1 million customers.

We support customers across the product lifecycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance, repair, and operation phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2023 reported revenue of £2,982 million.

For more information, please visit https://www.rsgroup.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

Image Download:

https://rb.gy/hwtccg

Editorial Contact & Media Inquiries:

Erica Goode, RS Director of Marketing – U.S. and Canada

Erica.Goode@na.rsgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rs-helps-energy-and-utility-companies-amp-up-asset-management-efforts-302046536.html

SOURCE RS

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

