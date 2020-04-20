RSPCA Tasmania appoints Jan Davis as new CEO

news, local-news,

RSPCA Tasmania has appointed Jan Davis as its new chief executive. Ms Davis relieved Dr Andrew Byrne of the position on Monday – Dr Byrne had been chief executive since 2018. IN OTHER NEWS: Ms Davis was formerly Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers Association chief executive and Launceston Chamber of Commerce executive officer. Primary Industries and Water Minister Guy Barnett said Ms Davis’ passion for animals would build on welfare work statewide.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B72qydidMFMQauYsR6jUqC/513be188-5e12-431a-ad88-34df026ae662.jpg/r15_0_6001_3382_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg