RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Pitches for ‘Swadeshi’, ‘Swavlamban’ for India in Post-Coronavirus World

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has emphasised on the need for “self and swadeshi” in cooperation with “shaasan (regime), prashaasan (administration) and samaj (society)” for India to ponder over post battling coronavirus.

Bhagwat, who appeared hopeful of the pandemic ending soon and lifting of the lockdown, said the world will take time to fall in order after the big upset but the way ahead depends on swavlamban (self-reliance) and swadeshi (indigenous).

“If ‘swavlamban’ is the message of this calamity, then what is the self here? To all our problems, we need self-based solutions that generate employment, require less electricity, and are non-destructive to our ecology. We have this kind of ‘swavlamban’. In future, design a new model of development based on this with modern science and traditional heritage of ours,” he said. The new model needs the cooperation from “shasan, prashasan and samaj”.

Encouraging the idea of ‘swadeshi’, Bhagwat said: “We should not depend on what comes to us from ‘videsh’, and if we do, we should take on our own terms. Produce our own goods and use them. The idea of swadeshi has to be internalised from individual level to family.”

He said people are at home and spending much time together away from the “rat race” of daily life. “People can see the change in air and water quality. There has to be discussion over what activities are non-essential and contribute to pollution. They should be done away with. We need to see what brought such a drastic change? Families need to have yoga and other traditional values inculcated in their routine.” Bhagwat added that the administration has to plan the source of livelihood of migrant workers who have gone back and those who remain in cities.

Bhagwat called for the need to build a strong community leadership. “The world has never seen such a calamity and after the upset, everyone will have to reconfigure their role and responsibility. We know people moved out and there was crowd. It led to indiscipline. In times of normalising the situation, common people will need direction,” he said.

“Once the schools re-open, the students would be told about education with distance. We need to know how to educate now — schools with small size classes or e-classes? The markets will open, industry and business will resume but there won’t be crowd, all work will happen with distance. Society needs direction in post corona world and there should be able people to do that.”