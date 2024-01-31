Rubicon Technology Partners named a 2024 Top 50 Private Equity Firm in the Middle Market

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Rubicon Technology Partners (“Rubicon”), a Boulder, CO-based private equity firm focused on middle market, enterprise software investments was named one of Grady Campbell’s 2024 TOP 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market. The award recognizes Rubicon’s investment strategy and collaborative partnership approach, which have allowed Rubicon to repeatedly build scaled, operationally mature enterprise software businesses for over a decade. Rubicon has over $3.8 billion in assets under management as of January 2024 and has completed over 65 acquisitions since Rubicon was founded in 2012.

“At Rubicon, strategic and operational transformation is fundamental to our investment thesis, recognizing its pivotal role in driving sustainable growth and maximizing returns,” said Steve Carpenter, Partner. “Our integrated team, with diverse backgrounds and expertise, offers differentiated perspectives and innovative solutions to execute transformative initiatives effectively.”

“We have found that lower middle-market companies often sit at an inflection point where they are positioned to grow and to expand profitability by implementing best-in-class operational processes and through strategic M&A,” said Jason Winsten, Partner. “At Rubicon, we leverage our frameworks and enterprise software expertise to help management teams and founders think through these critical strategic and operational decisions in order to drive efficient growth.”

“Our collaborative partnership model makes us a partner of choice to founders, and together we’re able to build inherently competitive companies,” said John Hodge, Partner.

Grady Campbell’s 2024 TOP 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market is an award that recognizes private equity firms selected based upon the merits of their nominations. This award is not indicative of any future Rubicon fund performance. Other third parties or investors may disagree with this award. An award may not be representative of a particular investor’s experience.

Rubicon Technology Partners invests in enterprise software companies with proven products and talented management teams to help develop market leadership positions. Rubicon enables companies to adapt to the changing requirements of their businesses as they grow and scale using a set of proprietary processes, best practices and a portfolio-wide engagement model. Rubicon has over $3.8 billion in assets under management and is headquartered in Boulder, CO with additional offices in Palo Alto, CA and New Haven, CT. Rubicon’s experience, collaborative approach, capital and culture make it a compelling partner for software companies seeking to accelerate the growth, profitability and strategic value of their platform. For more information, please visit www.rubicontp.com.

