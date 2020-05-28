Jimmys Post

Ruby Rose cryptically addresses 'Batwoman' exit: 'Those who know, know'

Ruby Rose is speaking out about her surprise exit from Batwoman.

A week after she announced she was leaving The CW show after just one season, she addressed her departure — cryptically — and promised that more details are to come.

Alongside a fan video of her on the show set to the song “Last Time” by Reece, Rose thanked fans for “coming on this journey.” If she had to thank everyone, “it would be 1,000 tags,” she wrote, so she thanked the cast, crew, producers and studio.

She wrote, “It wasn’t an easy decision,” to depart the series, “but those who know, know.”

The Australian star followed that by saying she didn’t want to move on without acknowledging “everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community,” referring to the fact that Batwoman was the first superhero live-action TV series to feature a gay or lesbian title character. The character came out as a lesbian in a historic episode in January.

The Orange Is the New Black alum, who identifies as gender fluid, concluded her post by saying, “I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now but know I adore you all.” And she said she’s “sure next season will be amazing also… Hangs up cowl and cape.”

On May 19, just after the first season ended, Rose — who is also a DJ — announced she would be leaving departing the show — shocking fans. Warner Bros. TV, The CW and Berlanti Productions thanked Rose “for her contributions to the success of our first season” and wished her all the best. They promised they are committed to the series and announced plans to recast with another member of the LGBTQ community in the coming months.”

Season 2 is still expected to premiere in 2021.

