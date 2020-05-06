Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell ready to ‘move forward,’ Jazz executive says

It caused the NBA to cancel the Jazz’s game against the Thunder in Oklahoma City that night and led to a suspension of league play — and a ripple effect around the sports landscape. Gobert’s teammate, Donovan Mitchell, subsequently tested positive for Covid-19, causing tension between the two players.

But now, according to a team executive, both Gobert and Mitchell — two very important players on the Jazz — are ready to “move forward.”

“They’re ready to put this behind them and move forward and act professionally,” Utah Jazz executive vice president of basketball operations Dennis Lindsey said to reporters Tuesday. “We’re very pleased with the collective makeup of our group, Donovan and Rudy in particular, and we look forward to moving forward. They’ve both visited at the ownership level, management level, coaches level.”