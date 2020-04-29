Rug-up: cold, wet and wintry weather here to stay

news, local-news,

Batten down the hatches Tasmania because the wet and wintry weather is here to stay. The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting cold and windy weather for the rest of the week, with conditions set to peak on Saturday. Hobart’s forecast top of 10 degrees on Saturday would be the coldest day since last spring – 9.9 degrees on September 7. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania Meanwhile Launceston is set to experience a maximum of 13 degrees on Saturday, and a minimum of five degrees. Intermittent showers and rain are expected across the state from Wednesday, with the potential for thunderstorms and small hail at times – primarily in the north and west. The four-day accumulated rainfall totals from Wednesday to Saturday is predicted to reach 15-30mm in the east and northeast; 20-40mm in the north; and increasing to 50-80mm in the west and far south. The coldest air will reach the state on Saturday, with vigorous winds extending from the south. Wind gusts could reach up to 100km/h on Saturday, with the snow line expected to drop to around 800 metres from late Friday night. A severe weather warning for damaging winds and damaging surf may be required for part of the state’s far south and southeast on Saturday, according to BOM. This will be issued Friday morning if necessary. The weather is being caused by a complex low pressure system and series of associated cold fronts. The latest weather updates can be found here.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/hmGELMDNLvR57UVp2m7fXz/1c6f5972-7ad0-4e9c-8aed-a23f16c74171.jpg/r0_272_5568_3418_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg