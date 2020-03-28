Rumour Has It: Pogba to Juventus, Dybala or Pjanic to Man Utd

Juventus may be able to bring Paul Pogba back to Turin, but it could cost the club a star.

Pogba, 27, has been linked with a move away from Manchester United, having returned to Old Trafford in 2016. But the Serie A champion could be ready to give up a leading player in its bid to bring the France international back.

TOP STORY – POGBA TO JUVENTUS, DYBALA OR PJANIC TO MAN UTD

Manchester United midfielder Pogba could return to Juventus for money plus Paulo Dybala or Miralem Pjanic, according to Tuttosport.

Dybala almost headed to Old Trafford during the close season but is reportedly close to signing a contract extension with Juventus. Pjanic, meanwhile, has made 32 appearances in all competitions this season, having arrived at Juve from domestic rival Roma in 2016.

ROUND-UP

– The talk around Lautaro Martinez possibly leaving Inter to join Barcelona continues. Sport reports Barcelona is advancing in its bid to convince Martinez, with its project and potentially playing with Lionel Messi at club level its key points.

– With his Real Madrid future uncertain, Marcelo could be set for a move. Juventus is again interested in the left-back, according to Marca.

– Staying at the Santiago Bernabeu – Lucas Vazquez could also be heading for a Real Madrid exit. AS reports there have been no discussions over a potential contract extension with the forward, whose deal expires next year.

– Martin Braithwaite only arrived at Barcelona in February, but the La Liga giant is already considering its options. Sport says Barca will not sell Braithwaite for less than EUR 18 million, which is what it paid to land the forward. Everton and West Ham are reportedly interested in the Denmark international.

– Arsenal is seemingly considering a move for Nabil Fekir again. The Premier League club was linked with the forward last year, but the Daily Star reports the Real Betis man is back on its radar as a potential replacement for Dani Ceballos, whose loan from Real Madrid ends at the conclusion of the season.