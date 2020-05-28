Rush Limbaugh Says Latest Cancer Treatment Is ‘Kicking My Ass’

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh revealed this week that the treatment he is currently receiving for advanced lung cancer is “kicking my ass.”

“There have been many cycles but this is the third wave and this current wave, I have to tell you, is kicking my ass,” the controversial 69-year-old political commentator said during Tuesday’s broadcast of his nationally-syndicated “The Rush Limbaugh Show.”

“For the last seven days, I have been virtually worthless, virtually useless,” he continued. “I haven’t left the house. I haven’t done much of anything, except just try to rest and relax. All of this was told to me, it was gonna be a factor.”

“It’s the price that you pay if you make the decision to go ahead and do treatment to try to prolong your life,” the broadcaster added.

Limbaugh, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump who has often used his popular show to espouse conspiracy theories, said he’d been reluctant in recent weeks to divulge details about his condition “because I vowed not to be a cancer patient on the radio.”

He also feared attacks from the media, claiming: “If I were to go into much greater detail, you know, the media would start researching everything I said.”

Limbaugh later appeared to suggest he may soon have to take more time off from hosting his show because of the physical and mental toll it takes on him.

“I hope that that doesn’t happen. And I’m not, at the same time, making any excuses. But I do feel the need to keep you informed,” he said.

Limbaugh announced his diagnosis on air in early February, one day before Trump presented him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the State of the Union address.