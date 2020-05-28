Jimmys Post

Rush Limbaugh Says Latest Cancer Treatment Is ‘Kicking My Ass’

Rush Limbaugh Says Latest Cancer Treatment Is ‘Kicking My Ass’



Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh revealed this week that the treatment he is currently receiving for advanced lung cancer is “kicking my ass.”

“There have been many cycles but this is the third wave and this current wave, I have to tell you, is kicking my ass,” the controversial 69-year-old political commentator said during Tuesday’s broadcast of his nationally-syndicated “The Rush Limbaugh Show.”

“For the last seven days, I have been virtually worthless, virtually useless,” he continued. “I haven’t left the house. I haven’t done much of anything, except just try to rest and relax. All of this was told to me, it was gonna be a factor.”

“It’s the price that you pay if you make the decision to go ahead and do treatment to try to prolong your life,” the broadcaster added.

Limbaugh, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump who has often used his popular show to espouse conspiracy theories, said he’d been reluctant in recent weeks to divulge details about his condition “because I vowed not to be a cancer patient on the radio.”

He also feared attacks from the media, claiming: “If I were to go into much greater detail, you know, the media would start researching everything I said.”

Limbaugh later appeared to suggest he may soon have to take more time off from hosting his show because of the physical and mental toll it takes on him.

“I hope that that doesn’t happen. And I’m not, at the same time, making any excuses. But I do feel the need to keep you informed,” he said.

Limbaugh announced his diagnosis on air in early February, one day before Trump presented him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the State of the Union address.

fbq('init', '1887969784608635'); // Edition specific fbq('track', "PageView");// custom event(s) for bpages fbq('trackCustom', 'EntryPage', { "section_name": "Politics", "tags": [ "donald-trump", "politics", "rush-limbaugh" ], "ncid": "" });



Source link

admin

Related News

House Overwhelmingly Approves Revisions to Small Business Program

House Overwhelmingly Approves Revisions to Small Business Program

WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday overwhelmingly approved legislation that would relax the terms of a federal loan program intended to help small businesses weather

Opposition parties call on Liberals to restore human-trafficking victims fund | CBC News

Opposition parties call on Liberals to restore human-trafficking victims fund | CBC News

Members of Parliament from every opposition party have joined together to call on the Liberal government to reverse its decision to allow funding to expire

Trump’s Proposed Order on Social Media Could Harm One Person in Particular: Trump

Trump’s Proposed Order on Social Media Could Harm One Person in Particular: Trump

WASHINGTON — President Trump, who built his political career on the power of a flame-throwing Twitter account, has now gone to war with Twitter, angered

Fraternal Order Of Police Condemns Police Killing Of George Floyd

Fraternal Order Of Police Condemns Police Killing Of George Floyd

The nation’s largest police union condemned officers’ actions in detaining George Floyd, the Black Minneapolis man who repeatedly begged for air as a white cop

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *