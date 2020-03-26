Ruslaan Mumtaz welcomes baby boy with wife Nirali Mehta, shares adorable photos

Ruslaan Mumtaz and his wife Nirali Mehta welcomed their first child, a baby boy, at Saifee Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday, March 26. The actor took to Instagram to share pictures of his newborn son, amid the “gloom and doom” of the coronavirus lockdown, and brighten people’s day.

“26-03-2020 : CHOTA BABY HAS ARRIVED. I was going to avoid uploading any of my baby’s pictures for atleast 3,4 months but given the current gloom and doom in the world right now I think news of a chota baby will only brighten your day,” he wrote.

According to Ruslaan, babies born during difficult times have a greater purpose. “I genuinely do believe that babies born in times when the world is going through a rough patch come here for a reason. So I’m hoping my chota baby is a super hero born in difficult times and in time will make this world even more beautiful than he already is. I hope and pray the world becomes a better place for us, our parents and our children,” he wrote.

Several congratulatory messages poured in. Aarya Babbar wrote, “This baby is a blessing … im so happy for you bro and the entire family… we are just one garden apart, literally #quarantine, post 15th april im coming over to meet the lil avenger.” Navina Bole wrote, “Omg!! This is the best news I’ve heard amidst these testing times. Such an angel! Congratulations guys!! Tons of love to the lil munchkin. Stay blessed and loved.” Gaurav Gera, Sara Khan, Adhyayan Suman, Simple Kaul, Smriti Khanna, Vahbiz Dorabjee and other celebrities also wished the couple on the new addition to their family.

After being in a relationship for several years, Ruslaan and Nirali tied the knot in 2014. They announced that they were expecting their first child in an Instagram post last month.

Ruslaan has acted in a number of television shows such as Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara, Balika Vadhu, Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi and Laal Ishq. He has also appeared in films like MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar, Teree Sang: A Kidult Love Story and Dangerous Ishhq.

