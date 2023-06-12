Russell Bedford International Shortlisted For Network Of The Year

Russell Bedford International has been nominated at the International Accounting Forum Awards, selected as one of four finalists in the prestigious category of ‘Network of the Year’.

LONDON, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — For the sixth year running, Russell Bedford International has been nominated at the International Accounting Forum Awards. The network has been selected as one of four finalists in the prestigious category of ‘Network of the Year’.

Candidates for this major award had to demonstrate the execution of profitable growth strategies, be recognised by the industry as a reputable brand that consistently delivers high quality professional services and have excelled in a number of key strategic and operational areas over the past 12 months.

Speaking about the nomination, Russell Bedford CEO, Stephen Hamlet, said: “I am extremely proud of our great network, having been shortlisted again for ‘Network of the Year’ at this year’s International Accounting Forum Awards. It is especially significant to receive this recognition in what is a most important year for us as a network, in the year of our 40th anniversary. As an international organisation that puts enormous effort and focus on continuous network development, while supporting our members with growing their firms and developing their people, it means a lot to see these priorities and values being acknowledged by our industry and peers.”

He added: “We very much look forward to attending the awards ceremony later this month in London, which always provides a great opportunity to celebrate the many advances in the industry along with our collective efforts in delivering those advancements throughout the previous year.”

The winners will be announced at an evening awards ceremony at Leonardo Royal Hotel London City on Thursday, 29 June 2023.

Pull Quote

Russell Bedford International has been nominated at the International Accounting Forum Awards. The network has been selected as one of four finalists in the prestigious category of ‘Network of the Year’.

Media Contact

Susan Barron, Russell Bedford International, 44 02074100339, susan.barron@russellbedford.com, www.russellbedford.com

SOURCE Russell Bedford International

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

