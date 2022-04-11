Latest News
Russia and Ukraine are both weaponising mobile phones to track troops
April 11, 2022

Mobile phones ping signals to nearby communications towers, allowing both Ukrainian and Russian soldiers to track the movement of opposition forces

Technology



11 April 2022

By Chris Stokel-Walker

A member of the Ukrainian territorial defence units talks on a phone near the village of Velyka Dymerka on 9 March

DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

Mobile phones have captured much revealing and distressing footage of how the war is unfolding in Ukraine, but the technology is also being utilised by both Russia and Ukraine to eke out a military advantage.

The devices, whether they are the latest smartphone or older phones capable of just calls and texts, will be in the pockets of many Russian and Ukrainian soldiers, allowing each side to track the movements …

