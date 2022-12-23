 Posted in Latest News

Russia is jamming more GPS satellite signals around Moscow

 December 23, 2022

A rise in the jamming of satellite navigation within Russia follows attacks by drones on Russian airbases and may be designed to deter further strikes

23 December 2022

By David Hambling

GPS signals are being interfered with (red areas) in several areas in Russia, including around Moscow

GPSJam

Russia has stepped up satellite navigation jamming, especially around Moscow, in an apparent attempt to ward off any long-range strikes by Ukrainian drones.

Russia is known for interfering with global navigation satellite systems, in particular GPS, which is operated by the US military and is ubiquitous in smartphones, car satnavs and other devices. Updates from the monitoring site GPSJam show that Russian jamming activity has increased sharply within Russia (see map, above). The site …

