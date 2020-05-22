Russian nurse in see-through gown scandal has punishment overturned

A Russian nurse who caused uproar after wearing lingerie under a see-through gown has had her punishment overturned, as doctors at her hospital issue a stark warning over a shortage of medical clothing amid the country’s climbing death toll.

Nadia, 23, went viral after she was pictured on a male Covid-19 ward wearing only underwear beneath her see-through protective gown.

One picture shows a male patient gazing toward Nadia, whose black knickers and white bra are clearly visible under the transparent grown.

Nadia had explained to her managers she was ‘too hot’ in her protective gown, but doctors at the Tula Regional Clinical Hospital have now revealed there were shortages of both disposable and reusable medical clothing to wear over her lingerie.

Russia has so far seen more than 318,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus – the second-highest rate in the world behind the US, and 3,099 deaths.

The ‘glory’ of her new-found fame was ‘hard to endure’, she told her local newspaper Tulskaya Pressa.

The nurse said she had been force to close her social media accounts over the uproar, which led regional health chiefs to announce she would be disciplined for ‘non-compliance with the requirements for medical clothing’.

She has since had her punishment overturned following a rallying of support from colleagues.

It is believed Nadia is not the only medic to wear underwear alone beneath the transparent protective gown while treating patients.

‘We just have nothing to wear,’ a doctor told Komsomolskaya Pravda.

‘There are not enough scrub suits, which according to the rules we should wear under our protective gowns….

‘Believe me, we wouldn’t go naked if we were provided with a complete set.’

A doctor on the same ward as Nadia said: ‘I totally support the nurse.

‘It very hot in these costumes for a long time.

‘She did not deserve any punishment. Most likely she realised that the costume was transparent, but decided to dress like this anyway because it is very hard to be in these costumes for a long time.

‘And the main thing is that she helped the coronavirus patients. It was totally not right that some patient took a picture of her.

‘He framed her when she was helping him.’

Nadia had been forced to stay apart from her family for two months while caring for coronavirus patients, to ensure she did not put her relatives at risk, she said.

‘I’m not scared – it’s my job,’ she was quoted as saying.

‘I always wanted to help people, bring benefits, so I went into medicine.’

The head of her hospital Dr Anna Savishcheva insisted Nadia had not been punished over the pictures.

And she revealed the nurse had received a personal visit and backing from Tula regional governor Alexey Dyumin, 47, a former Putin bodyguard and military spy chief who has been tipped as a future Russian president.

‘We did not impose any disciplinary sanctions, in any case, written,’ Dr Savishcheva told Vesti Tula TV.

‘The girl continues to work.

‘This is a good employee, a professional, who provides medical care at a high level.’

She said: ‘As soon as her picture appeared in web, governor Alexey Dyumin met her – and was in touch with her.

‘He chatted, supported and thanked her and all the medics for their work.’

Nadia did not deserve reproach for her appearance, said the hospital chief.

‘The nurse did her job, she did not pose.’

Ex-Putin bodyguard Dyumin is a former deputy head of GRU military intelligence and in 2014 is reported to have led a secret mission to smuggle toppled pro-Russian Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovich out of his country after he was deposed.

Some analysts claim Dyumin is being groomed by Putin as his eventual successor.

Russian officials have been forced to defend the country against allegations that its unusually low Covid-19 mortality rate of 0.9% from Covid-19 is suspicious.

Moscow’s health department, for example, revealed that more than 60 per cent of deaths of coronavirus patients in the capital were not counted in the official death count because autopsies showed they had died of other causes.

The country’s top health official Tatiana Golikova claimed: ‘We never manipulate official statistical data,’ when asked about a Financial Times analysis of death data this week.