Ruth Bader Ginsberg In Hospital ‘Resting’ After Gallbladder Treatment

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was in the hospital Tuesday receiving treatment for a gallbladder condition, according to a Supreme Court release.

Ginsburg was “resting comfortably” after receiving “non-surgical” treatment for acute cholecystitis, a benign condition, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, the Supreme Court said. The justice is expected to participate in oral arguments with the court by phone from the hospital on Wednesday.





