Ruth Bader Ginsberg In Hospital ‘Resting’ After Gallbladder Treatment
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was in the hospital Tuesday receiving treatment for a gallbladder condition, according to a Supreme Court release.
Ginsburg was “resting comfortably” after receiving “non-surgical” treatment for acute cholecystitis, a benign condition, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, the Supreme Court said. The justice is expected to participate in oral arguments with the court by phone from the hospital on Wednesday.
New from SCOTUS: Justice Ginsburg is in the hospital with a gallbladder condition. She has undergone a successful procedure and will participate in oral arguments tomorrow morning from her hospital room pic.twitter.com/QXYByFc6Lq
— Steven Mazie (@stevenmazie) May 6, 2020