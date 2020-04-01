Ruth Bader Ginsburg ‘Ain’t Having It,’ Won’t Stop Working Out In Pandemic

Ruth Bader Ginsburg isn’t about to turn into a couch potato during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 87-year-old Supreme Court justice is still working out twice a week with her personal trainer while employing safeguards, the trainer told Law360.

Many gyms have closed to enforce social distancing during the pandemic. But Ginsburg continues using the Supreme Court’s private gym, trainer Bryant Johnson said. The instructor noted that the two are cleaning the equipment and keeping their distance while Ginsburg sweats through “planks, pushups and other exercises,” Law360 wrote.

“Everybody’s been shut down. The only reason why I didn’t shut the justice down is because, hey, she ain’t having it,” Johnson said. “If she wants to train, that‘s the least that I can do.”