Ruth Langsford notices Saira Khan has a giant glamorous photo of herself hung above her bed

Ruth Langsford noticed that Saira Khan had a giant photo of herself hung above her bed when they chatted on a video call during Wednesday’s Loose Women.

Saira was speaking to Ruth from her bedroom, as the ITV daytime show adheres to social distancing measures by having one panelist call in from home for the live show.

Saira – who is currently undergoing a fitness challenge, which she is aiming to keep to during lockdown – was demonstrating how to maintain ‘perky boobs’ by exercising with cans of beans.

Demonstrating on Zoom, the presenter’s decor was on full show – with Ruth noticing the interesting artwork.

She stopped Saira to point out that there was a giant picture of her looking glam, lying sprawled across a bed, hung on the wall.

Saira explained that it was a shot from a photoshoot she did, and that it was hung there for her husband Steve’s benefit.

She told Ruth that it was so Steve could look at it at bedtime so he’d let her go to sleep.

Joining in: Linda Robson and Jane Moore also took part in the task

Saira is training for the Pure Elite Body Transformation 2020 competition currently and was left thrilled at the end of March when she tried on a pair of jeans that she’d been unable to fit into in the past.

Posting a snap of her in her underwear slipping on the jeans, next to one of her doing the same thing nearly two months prior, Saira, 49, captioned the snap: ‘Remember my Jeans that would not go past my knees, which made me determined to get into them by my 50th birthday!! Well I’m making progress, we’re up to the thighs!

‘I’ve got until May 15th to zip them up. We all need a focus to take our minds off things that worry and upset us and as I’m not going anywhere for the foreseeable future – these jeans are a great distraction.’

In comparison, she posted the first jeans snap seven weeks ago, captioning it: ‘How the heck did that happen! I can’t even get them over my knees!

‘I’m bloody determined to get into them! Saira V Jeans! Play the rocky music! The fight is on!’

Saira is certainly making progress, taking to her stories in her back yard, undertaking a gruelling at-home circuits routine.

Saira has enlisted personal trainer Bradley Simmonds for her transformation, who has also been running online at-home training sessions via Instagram to help his followers stay fit during the COVID-19 quarantine.

When she announced her challenge a few weeks ago, Saira said: ‘Bradley is a transformation expert. We will share and detail everything we are doing and eating so anyone who wants to gain knowledge and an insight into healthy, happy and sustainable body transformation they can get all the info they want.

‘We are all about honestly, sharing, inspiring and supporting others to be the best version of themselves.

‘Bradley is not about banning any food – he’s about making mindful choices! Now all I need is energy, time and effort.

‘There’s so much confusion out there about health, fitness and transformation. Let’s see what really works!’