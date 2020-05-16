Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes: How Being Quarantined Has Helped Make Their Bond So ‘Much Stronger’

Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes are ‘such a team’ while raising their two daughter during their time in quarantine.

Being stuck inside for months can have its challenges but married couple Ryan Gosling, 39, and Eva Mendes, 46, appear to be tackling them head on while growing closer and closer with one another. “Ryan and Eva have been isolated at home with their kids just like everyone else,” a source revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife on Friday, May 15, while adding that the low-key duo are just like the every day people we see out and about. “They don’t have nannies so they’re going through the same thing as all the other parents out there. It can be stressful at times, but they’re solid. It helps that they’re such a team.”

The Notebook star has also been going above and beyond for his gorgeous wife and their two daughters Esmerelda, 5, and Amada, 4, while quarantined. “Ryan’s not the kind of dad that just hides in his office,” our insider continued. “He’s in the kitchen making the meals, he’s outside playing games, he does bedtimes, whatever is needed he does, it’s a very equal partnership.” Eva has gushed over her hunky hubby’s culinary skills in the past. “Ryan is an amazing chef AND baker. For reals. Incredible. No joke,” she said in response to a fan’s comment on her Instagram page in February. ” I’m not sure that what I do is cooking. Its more like steaming veggies and juicing and making rice. He really cooks. I survive.” Lucky gal!

Our HL insider also dished about how Esmerelda & Amada are having a tough time not being around their friends. “Their girls are full of energy so keeping them busy at home with no activities and no play dates isn’t exactly easy, but overall Ryan and Eva are loving all this extra family time.”

Regardless it appears as if self-isolation has been a good thing for Ryan and Eva as their journey as a couple continues. “Getting through this together is making their bond that much stronger,” our source concluded.