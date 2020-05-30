Ryan Gosling will play the title character in Universal Studios’ impending Wolfman film 

Ryan Gosling will grace the silver screen as one of the most feared creatures born out of the iconic Universal Monsters Universe.

According to a report published by Variety on Friday, the 39-year-old actor will play the title role in Universal Studios’ impending Wolfman film.

The script – penned by screenwriters Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo – is based off of an ‘original pitch’ that Gosling delivered to Universal executives.

Meet the Wolfman:

Though there is no current synopsis regarding the film’s intended angle, sources told the outlet that Wolfman will most likely be ‘set in present times’ and mimic the tone of Jake Gyllenhaal’s thriller Nightcrawler – ‘with an obvious supernatural twist.’

Variety’s insider also claimed that ‘executives at Universal have been meeting with directors over the past month’ and that a decision over who will direct the film should be made ‘soon.’

Bad Education director Cory Finley – who received critical acclaim for directing the HBO drama starring Hugh Jackman – is, allegedly, ‘in the mix for the job.’

Classic:

In the running:

Universal had produced a remake of the 1941 horror classic back in 2010 that starred the likes of Benicio Del Toro, Anthony Hopkins, and actress Emily Blunt.

Though The Wolfman received an Academy Award for Best Makeup at the 82rd Academy Award, it was dubbed a total failure.

The studio forked over $150million to have the tale brought to life, but it only ended up grossing a disappointing $142.7million at the worldwide box office.

Trial and error:

News of Gosling’s Wolfman film comes after the surprising success of Universal’s The Invisible Man remake starring Elizabeth Moss that premiered in theaters this past February.

The film, which was made on a budget of $7million, grossed over $122million at the worldwide box office, despite its time in theaters being cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Invisible Man’s monumental success reignited Universal’s fire to reboot the entirety of the beloved Universal Monsters Universe.

The Invisible Man:

Bang for their buck:

The studio has been planning a franchise-wide reboot for years, but that plan was squashed once again in 2017 due to the abysmal reception Tom Cruise’s The Mummy received.

It was not only hated by devoted Universal Monsters fans, but it also proved to be a box office failure.

The film cost the studio nearly $200million dollars to produce and it grossed $400million worldwide.