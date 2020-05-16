Ryan Gosling’s Astronaut Movie To Be Directed By Phil Lord & Chris Miller

Ryan Gosling‘s upcoming movie has found its’ directors in Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

Variety reports that the duo, who recently were producers on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, will be behind the camera on the film, and producing as well, based on Andy Weir‘s novel.

The upcoming novel is still untitled, and being referred to as “Project Hail Mary”.

The book and movie are described as a solitary tale of an astronaut on a space ship who is tasked with saving the planet. It will be published in the spring of 2021 by Random House.

Author Andy Weir also wrote “The Martian”, which starred Matt Damon in the blockbuster adaption, earning over $630 million worldwide.