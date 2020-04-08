Ryan Hurd Reveals How He Prepped For Fatherhood & Releases Uplifting ‘Wish For The World’ Vid

New dad alert! Ryan Hurd opened up to HL about how he & Maren Morris prepared for the arrival of their little one & talked new music!

Ryan Hurd and his wife, Maren Morris, welcomed their first child Hayes in the midst of this quarantine madness. However, ahead of the pandemic, Ryan spoke to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview and revealed they were more than prepared for baby Hayes’ arrival. “We have a new house that we’re moving into hopefully before he comes and there’s a nursery there that’s really all set up, so I feel like we’re really prepared… but I guess they always say, no one’s every really ready?!” the ‘To A T’ singer said. “We’ve been excited about it for obviously the whole time… it’s weird that it’s not going to be just two of us anymore. That’s a strange thing. So, I’m trying to soak up that time, but I’m also really excited for to be the three of us.”

Baby Hayes was born March 23 and Ryan is clearly smitten with his baby boy, sharing an album of photos on Instagram cuddling up to the newborn. Something else Ryan has shared during this quarantine situation is some hope and light in the form of music. Ryan premiered a music video for his song “Wish For The World” using live footage from his Platonic Tour.

“It sounds kind of cheesy when you say the title out loud but then you start getting into some of the words and that’s the last song we do in our set, and you see the people in the crowd… it really means something to them,” Ryan said of the song while discussing his headline tour this year. “You can see their faces because that’s when all the lights come on. Those are all new things for me and it’s been really fun to figure out the why and also just enjoy it.”

Watch Ryan’s video for “Wish For The World,” out now.