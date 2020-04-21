Ryan Murphy Has A New Netflix Show Called “Hollywood” And It’s…On Brand
Ryan Murphy: I have a new— Me: I’m already watching it.
After a five-minute break or so, Ryan Murphy is returning to our screens with another show: Hollywood.
The series is based on the age-old question, What if you could rewrite history?
There’s Raymond Ainsley (Darren Criss), an aspiring director, who’s dating actor Camille Washington (Laura Harrier), a black woman trying to break the status quo.
There’s also Jack Costello (David Corenswet), who’s torn between pursuing his dream as an actor and providing* for his wife (Maude Apatow) and family.
Then we have Archie Coleman (Jeremy Pope), a coworker of Jack’s who’s a screenwriter and the beau of the closeted Rock Hudson (Jake Picking).
And, of course, what would a Ryan Murphy production be without a few familiar faces?
People on the internet are excited about this show, to say the least!
There’s a lot more to the show than meets the eye! Sure, it’s about the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, but it also explores the underbelly of racism and homophobia that were brushed under the rug.
Needless to say, I am excited for this show! Be sure to catch it on Netflix, streaming May 1.
And if NONE of that convinced you…did I mention that Queen Latifah is in it?
