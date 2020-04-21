Ryan Murphy Has A New Netflix Show Called “Hollywood” And It’s…On Brand

Ryan Murphy: I have a new— Me: I’m already watching it.

After a five-minute break or so, Ryan Murphy is returning to our screens with another show: Hollywood.

In case the name “Ryan Murphy” doesn’t ring a bell, he’s responsible for such shows as The Politician, American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Pose, Scream Queens, and his greatest work, Glee.

The series is based on the age-old question, What if you could rewrite history?

Set during the “Golden Age of Hollywood,” the show follows several characters in their pursuit of making it in Tinseltown.

There’s Raymond Ainsley (Darren Criss), an aspiring director, who’s dating actor Camille Washington (Laura Harrier), a black woman trying to break the status quo.

There’s also Jack Costello (David Corenswet), who’s torn between pursuing his dream as an actor and providing* for his wife (Maude Apatow) and family.


*Oh, and providing for his family includes him, ahem, servicing various ladies at the gas station where he works.

Then we have Archie Coleman (Jeremy Pope), a coworker of Jack’s who’s a screenwriter and the beau of the closeted Rock Hudson (Jake Picking).

And, of course, what would a Ryan Murphy production be without a few familiar faces?


Holland Taylor plays Ellen Kincaid, Jack’s mentor; Patti LuPone plays Avis Amberg, a client of Jack’s and wife of the studio head; Jim Parson plays Henry Willson, Rock’s problematic agent; and Dylan McDermott plays Ernie, the owner of the gas station/escort service.

People on the internet are excited about this show, to say the least!

samara weaving and laura harrier in the same show… thank you ryan murphy.

watch hollywood on netflix, may 1st

hollywood: ryan murphy, you are making a new tv show/movie right? ryan murphy: yes hollywood: wh- ryan murphy: darren criss

There’s a lot more to the show than meets the eye! Sure, it’s about the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, but it also explores the underbelly of racism and homophobia that were brushed under the rug.

Needless to say, I am excited for this show! Be sure to catch it on Netflix, streaming May 1.

And if NONE of that convinced you…did I mention that Queen Latifah is in it?

